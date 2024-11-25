Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,664,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,017,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 151,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 37,142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $265.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $235.39 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

