PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stake Lowered by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,530 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,607.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 346,358 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 237,210 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,723 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 159,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $518,510.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,087.14. This represents a 42.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.