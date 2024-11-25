Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1,131.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,618 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $63,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 150,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 414,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 76,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

