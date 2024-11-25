Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,009,000 after buying an additional 86,708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VOO stock opened at $551.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $532.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.57 and a 12 month high of $551.73. The company has a market cap of $499.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

