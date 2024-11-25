Brokerages Set Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) PT at $15.00

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

GAMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 134,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

