Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,954,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. The trade was a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,294 shares of company stock worth $16,944,095. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

BR stock opened at $230.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.30 and a twelve month high of $230.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

