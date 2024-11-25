Regan Stewart Sells 6,300 Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.69, for a total value of C$224,847.00.

Regan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total value of C$58,384.75.

On Monday, August 26th, Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total transaction of C$276,373.04.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$35.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.63. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.98 and a 1-year high of C$36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWEL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

