Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 287,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $36.58 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

