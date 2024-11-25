Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,902 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 83,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 41,518 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

