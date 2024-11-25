Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Holdings Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 596.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.
NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $95.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17.
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
