Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Sells $319,696.00 in Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $319,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,763.66. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ademir Sarcevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of Standex International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total value of $690,232.00.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $204.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.96 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Standex International in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Standex International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

