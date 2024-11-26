Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 920,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,461. The firm has a market cap of $454.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $815,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 90.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 561,073 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $706,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

