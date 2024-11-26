Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 443,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $525.30 million, a PE ratio of -206.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Stories

