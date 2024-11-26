Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NYSE MHH traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the third quarter worth $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 19.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 86.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

