iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stake Lessened by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $326,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,381,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

IYY stock opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $110.49 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

