Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $105.37 and a twelve month high of $134.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

