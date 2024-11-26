Nwam LLC Invests $208,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 553,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 83,209 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 251,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $607.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

