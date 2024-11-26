Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,393 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Green Brick Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $209,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 5.8 %

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

