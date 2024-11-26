Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 60,391 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,391 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

