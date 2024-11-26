The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.21% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 5,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 114,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,390. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 2.33. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $45.53.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

