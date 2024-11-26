Associated Banc Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $2,613,332,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after purchasing an additional 459,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 91.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,465,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,249,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $180.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.22. The stock has a market cap of $195.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

