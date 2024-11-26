West Tower Group LLC Has $555,000 Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. LSI Industries makes up 1.2% of West Tower Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Tower Group LLC owned 0.12% of LSI Industries worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LSI Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $619.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.87.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

LSI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.