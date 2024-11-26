Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Sunday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Delek Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Delek Group Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of Delek Group stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. Delek Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.
Delek Group Company Profile
