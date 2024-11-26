DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from DSW Capital’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DSW Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DSW stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.22. DSW Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 77 ($0.97). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Tuesday.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

