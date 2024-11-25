GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) CEO David Wook Jin Kim Purchases 3,954 Shares

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,236.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,234.70. This represents a 3.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Wook Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, David Wook Jin Kim bought 1,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $7,900.00.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

GEN Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. 100,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,944. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.32 million, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:GENK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GENK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEN Restaurant Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENK. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 838,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 352,922 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 372,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 175,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.