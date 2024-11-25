Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Raju Mohan Buys 261,752 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) CEO Raju Mohan acquired 261,752 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $526,121.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,806.28. This trade represents a 13.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, Raju Mohan bought 238,248 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $435,993.84.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 11.4 %
NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 2,159,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventyx Biosciences
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ventyx Biosciences
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.