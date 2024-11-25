Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Raju Mohan Buys 261,752 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) CEO Raju Mohan acquired 261,752 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $526,121.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,806.28. This trade represents a 13.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Raju Mohan bought 238,248 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $435,993.84.

NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 2,159,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 8,483.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 507,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 501,733 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $17,435,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 58.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

