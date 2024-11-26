Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 26,194 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 109.3% during the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 170,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 88,965 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,502 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RQI opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner acquired 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,427.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,427.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

