Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sells $221,247.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 12,090 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $221,247.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,164.10. This represents a 18.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 983,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 537.74% and a negative net margin of 172.75%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Several research firms have commented on TVTX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.