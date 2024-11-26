Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $619,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

