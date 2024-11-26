Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $242.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.15 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

