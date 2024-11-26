Analysts Offer Predictions for RY FY2026 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.95 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE RY opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $126.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average is $114.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.