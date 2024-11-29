OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD) Short Interest Update

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OneMedNet Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ONMD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,860. OneMedNet has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Get OneMedNet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneMedNet stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Free Report) by 280.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.15% of OneMedNet worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMedNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMedNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.