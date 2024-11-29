Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Down 31.2% in November

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 816,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,871,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QQQM traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.80. 823,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,462. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.44 and a one year high of $212.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.97 and a 200 day moving average of $196.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

