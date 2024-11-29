Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Decreases By 80.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.54. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

