Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Decreases By 80.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlueScope Steel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.54. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlueScope Steel
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.