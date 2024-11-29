Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $580,436.36 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 512,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,952. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

