First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,357,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,256. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 120,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 392,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 114,045 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 385,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

