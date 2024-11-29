First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,357,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,256. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
