Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €222.00 ($233.68) and last traded at €221.50 ($233.16), with a volume of 268566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €220.00 ($231.58).

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €213.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €198.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

