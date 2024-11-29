Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:GENM)

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GENM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293. Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.