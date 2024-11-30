Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,356 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,343,000 after purchasing an additional 486,213 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,422,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $277.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.81 and its 200 day moving average is $256.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $208.26 and a 1-year high of $277.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

