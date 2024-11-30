D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,430 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 46,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 29,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $283.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.59 and its 200-day moving average is $275.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $197.91 and a 1 year high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.