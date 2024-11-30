BOBO (BOBO) Price Reaches $0.0000

BOBO (BOBO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. One BOBO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BOBO has a total market capitalization of $93.82 million and $2.80 million worth of BOBO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOBO has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,208.33 or 0.99848512 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,146.61 or 0.99784461 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BOBO Token Profile

BOBO’s genesis date was May 10th, 2023. BOBO’s total supply is 66,484,444,313,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,134,444,313,649 tokens. BOBO’s official website is www.bobothebear.io. BOBO’s official Twitter account is @bobocoineth.

BOBO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOBO (BOBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. BOBO has a current supply of 66,484,444,313,649 with 66,134,444,313,649 in circulation. The last known price of BOBO is 0.00000149 USD and is up 15.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,036,578.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bobothebear.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOBO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOBO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOBO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

