Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $613.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alliance Resource Partners

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.