Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,536 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

