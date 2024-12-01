Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $59.02 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $54.96 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2123 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

