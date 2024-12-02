Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €60.88 ($64.08) and last traded at €61.14 ($64.36), with a volume of 231320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €61.00 ($64.21).

Brenntag Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.14. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.