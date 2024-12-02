Aspex Management HK Ltd Lowers Stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Aspex Management HK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,510,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,051 shares during the quarter. Atour Lifestyle comprises approximately 3.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 3.28% of Atour Lifestyle worth $117,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. First Beijing Investment Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 5,639,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,469 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,518,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after buying an additional 2,230,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter worth about $35,534,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,181,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 709,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of ATAT opened at $25.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.