Atreides Management LP Invests $25.61 Million in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 496,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,605,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,062,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,254.40. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $63.75 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

