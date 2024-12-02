Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $605.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $455.41 and a fifty-two week high of $606.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $585.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

