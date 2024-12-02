Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 15,313 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $25,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

