iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after acquiring an additional 152,636 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

